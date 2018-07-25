Sergio Marchionne, who saved Fiat and Chrysler, has died
In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference at the FCA headquarter, in Balocco, Italy. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, holding company of Fiat founding family said Sergio Marchionne, who oversaw turnarounds of Fiat and Chrysler, has died. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 5:57AM EDT
MILAN -- Sergio Marchionne, who engineered turnarounds to save both Fiat and Chrysler from near-certain failure, has died.
The holding company of the Agnelli family, which founded Fiat, confirmed Wednesday that Marchionne, 66, had died.
Marchionne joined Fiat in 2004 and led the Turin-based company's merger with bankrupt U.S. carmaker Chrysler. He built the dysfunctional companies into the world's seventh-largest automaker.
Marchionne was reported to have had surgery for a shoulder problem about three weeks ago in Switzerland. Fiat Chrysler said Saturday that due to his deteriorating health Marchionne "will be unable to return to work" and found a replacement.