Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting, police say
People evacuated from the Field's shopping center run, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022, after reports of shots fired. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Share:
Jan M. Olsen And Karl Ritter, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, July 3, 2022 1:35PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 3, 2022 3:04PM EDT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday left several people dead and injured, police said.
The suspected gunman, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said police inspector Søren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.
“We know that there are several dead” and “several injured,” Thomassen told a news conference, adding that terror can't be ruled out. “We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now.”
The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields, which opened in 2004.
A concert by former One Direction band member Harry Styles was scheduled to be held at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT; 2 p.m. EDT) at the nearby Royal Arena. It was unclear whether the concert would go ahead.