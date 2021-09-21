Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt
Students walk to lay flowers outside the Perm State University following a campus shooting in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. A student opened fire at the university, leaving a number of people dead and injured, before being shot in a crossfire with police and detained. Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or a possible motive. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Jim Heintz, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021 6:16AM EDT
MOSCOW - A student opened fire at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot in a crossfire with police and detained.
Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or a possible motive.
Students and staff at at Perm State University locked themselves in rooms during the attack and some students jumped out of second-story windows.
In some video footage, a black-clad, helmeted figure could be seen striding on a campus sidewalk cradling a long-barreled weapon.
Russia's Investigative Committee said the gunman fired a smoothbore hunting weapon.
One student says she felt "shock, disdain and anger" that students at the university "died for nothing."