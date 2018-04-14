Slovenia to hold parliamentary election on June 3
In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, a voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Sempetr Pri Gorici, Slovenia. Slovenia is holding a runoff presidential election on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, that is pitting President Borut Pahor against a challenger Marjan Sarec, a former actor. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, file)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 8:27AM EDT
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia -- Slovenia's president has set early parliamentary elections for June 3 after the prime minister resigned last month.
Borut Pahor on Saturday also formally signed a decree dissolving parliament to pave the way for the vote.
Pahor called an early vote because Prime Minister Miro Cerar stepped down unexpectedly over a top court's ruling in a key railway project.
Cerar's centre-left government has faced a wave of public sector strikes and protests despite economic growth in the small European Union nation.
President Pahor has urged a "tolerant atmosphere without hate speech" in the race.
Slovenia is the home country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.