LJUBLJANA, Slovenia -- Slovenia's president has set early parliamentary elections for June 3 after the prime minister resigned last month.

Borut Pahor on Saturday also formally signed a decree dissolving parliament to pave the way for the vote.

Pahor called an early vote because Prime Minister Miro Cerar stepped down unexpectedly over a top court's ruling in a key railway project.

Cerar's centre-left government has faced a wave of public sector strikes and protests despite economic growth in the small European Union nation.

President Pahor has urged a "tolerant atmosphere without hate speech" in the race.

Slovenia is the home country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.