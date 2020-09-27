Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set
FILE - This Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, shows a mural of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. For months, Taylor's name has been a rallying cry for Black activists who hoped Black women and their deaths at the hands of police would finally receive the same attention given to cases concerning the extrajudicial killing of Black men. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 27, 2020 9:54AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A diverse crowd of hundreds has marched through the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, chanting “Black Lives Matter.”
The march on Saturday night marked the fourth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge any officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman.
Louisville has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over Taylor's death in a police raid gone wrong that was carried out by white officers.
Some protesters remained downtown after a 9 p.m. curfew.
Police say multiple fires were set, windows were broken and graffiti was spray painted.
At least 28 people were arrested.