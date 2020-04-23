

Mogomotsi Magome And Andrew Meldrum, The Associated Press





JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will began a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on May 1, although its confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday night that the country will begin a gradual reduction of restrictions, based on the number of cases that are discovered by widespread testing.

Fireworks, cheers and the blowing of vuvuzela horns greeted the news across Johannesburg, especially the highrise Hillbrow district.

The reduction of restrictions will allow many industries and businesses to reopen under strict precautions, including having as many employees as possible work from home, said the president.

All people will should wear face masks to combat the spread of the virus, said Ramaphosa, who produced a colorful fabric mask and put it on when he finished his address broadcast nationally.

Other relaxations include a removal of the ban on cigarette sales and permission for people to exercise outdoors. The easing will be done in five phases, determined by the number of cases from community testing and the numbers of people hospitalized, said the president.

Ramaphosa confirmed that 70,000 members of the South African army have been deployed to help enforce the restrictions and to carry out community development work, including helping to provide water, make infrastructural improvements, assist hospitals and medical workers.

South Africa, with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa, says the number of its cases rose sharply by 318 to more than 3,900, with 75 deaths.

The country's biggest daily increase in recent weeks was announced Thursday as it increases mass testing in communities.

South African health workers have screened more than 3.6 million people and conducted more than 143,500 tests. Nearly 10,000 of those tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, according to Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.

South Africa is currently under a lockdown that has closed most businesses with the exception of those performing essential services like healthcare and food production and distribution.

“We are observing a steady increase in the number of positive cases. While this concerns us, we are also pleased that the intensified community screening and testing campaign is assisting in finding more COVID-19 positive patients,” said Mkhize in a statement Thursday.

The Western Cape province, which includes the city of Cape Town, has surpassed the country's economic hub of Gauteng, including the largest city Johannesburg, as the country's epicenter of the virus with 1,279 cases.

“A further analysis is being done as we are observing outbreak clusters in the Western Cape. This means that a large number of people who operate and interact in the same area are testing positive,” said Mkhize.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced a $26 billion socio-economic relief package meant to soften the economic blow being felt by the country's 57 million people and businesses.

This includes a special increase in social grants to the more than 16 million who rely on the monthly payments and cash transfers to the unemployed.