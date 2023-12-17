South Korea's military says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
This undated photo provided by the North Korean government shows the testing of new solid-fuel engines designed for intermediate-range ballistic missiles in North Korea. Korean Central News Agency said the country’s military scientists tested the first-stage and second-stage missile engines on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 17, 2023 9:17AM EST
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military said Sunday that it had detected that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, adding to a torrent of weapons tests in recent months that has elevated tensions.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say what type of missile it was or how far it flew.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years, with the both the pace of North Korean weapons demonstrations and South Korea’s combined military exercises with Japan intensifying in a cycle of tit-for-tat.
The weapons North Korea tested this year included intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated potential range to reach the U.S. mainland and a series of launch events that the North described as simulated nuclear attacks on targets in South Korea.