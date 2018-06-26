Spain PM seeks European response on migrant ship
Danish-flagged commercial liner Alexander Maersk is off Sicily's coast Monday June 25, 2018 as it waits for a port to disembark the more than 100 people it had rescued. The cargo ship was involved in a rescue last Thursday along with the German aid group Mission Lifeline, whose ship is stranded off Malta with 234 migrants. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 6:58AM EDT
Spain's prime minister says his country is prepared to be part of a European response to the plight of a German-operated migrant aid ship, but isn't specifying whether it will allow the vessel to dock.
Earlier this month, Spain took in 630 migrants from the French aid ship Aquarius after Malta and Italy refused it access. A similar situation has now arisen with a ship operated by the German aid group Mission Lifeline, which has been stuck off Malta since Thursday with 234 migrants aboard.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was asked during a visit to Berlin Tuesday whether Spain would offer safe harbour. He replied that "Spain will be in the common answer that we give, in this case, to the Lifeline ship but it has to be common, it has to be European, it has to be from various countries."