Spain wins its first Women's World Cup title, beating England 1-0 in the final
Spain's head coach Jorge Vilda attends a training session in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Aug.13, 2023. Spain will play against Sweden in a Women's World Cup semifinal match on Tuesday, Aug.15. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 20, 2023 8:11AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 20, 2023 8:12AM EDT
SYDNEY (AP) — Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in Sunday’s final.
Both teams were playing in the final for the first time. The win gave the Spanish women their first major international trophy and avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year.
The Lionesses went into the final unbeaten and aiming to bring a World Cup back to England for the first time since 1966.
England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a stunning save to Jenni Hermoso's penalty kick in the 70th after Keira Walsh was penalized for a hand ball on a VAR review.