Sri Lankan police chief arrested over alleged threat
Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. More than hundred were killed and hundreds more hospitalized with injuries from eight blasts that rocked churches and hotels in and just outside of Sri Lanka's capital on Easter Sunday, officials said, the worst violence to hit the South Asian country since its civil war ended a decade ago. (AP Photo/Chamila Karunarathne)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 7:51AM EDT
A police spokesman says Pujith Jayasundara was arrested Tuesday and will soon appear before a judge.
It was unclear why Jayasundara was arrested two years after his alleged misconduct.
Jayasundara has testified before a parliamentary committee that President Maithripala Sirisena asked him to resign to take responsibility for the April 21 bomb blasts at churches and hotels and promised to have his name cleared in any subsequent inquiry. Jayasundara was later suspended.
More than 260 people were killed in the blasts, which have been blamed on two local Muslim groups inspired by the Islamic State group.