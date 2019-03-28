

Michael Casey, The Associated Press





MANCHESTER, N.H. -- At least one man was killed in a 15-hour standoff at a New Hampshire hotel that ended Thursday, police said.

The standoff ended around 10:30 a.m. with authorities bringing out a stretcher with someone on it at the Quality Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, near Interstate 293 in a busy area that includes a shopping mall.

Police provided no further information about the shooting. A press conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The standoff began Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. when a man with a gun in his hand “engaged” with police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents outside the Quality Inn.

Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said a Manchester police officer and a DEA agent both fired their weapons.

Authorities identified the man killed as Stephen Marshall, 51, of Manchester. Marshall was pronounced dead at the hospital and an autopsy was scheduled.

Officials said an active standoff went on between officers and the two people barricaded in the hotel room throughout the night into Thursday morning.

Police made contact with them at one point. Multiple shots were fired and SWAT team members deployed chemical agents inside the room.

Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said Manchester police officers were “attacked.”

“It's something that we can't tolerate. It's something that we're not going to tolerate,” he said.

Police had evacuated the hotel and a nearby restaurant.