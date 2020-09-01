

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press





TOKYO - A powerful typhoon has blown over Japan's southernmost islands and is headed toward the country's main southern island and the Korean Peninsula.

More than 20,000 homes were left without electricity, according to Okinawa Electric Power Co.

As of noon Tuesday, Typhoon Maysak had already travelled past the area around Okinawa, but warnings continued to be issued about strong gusts that could cause homes to collapse.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency had said earlier that Maysak was expected to later make landfall on Kyushu, Japan's main southern island, but its course appeared to be swerving away.

Still, its passing close by could bring strong winds and rain. The storm is on course to hit South Korea by Thursday