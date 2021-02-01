The province will now allow university students in teacher education programs to fill in at Ontario schools that are seeing teacher shortages due to the pandemic.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement at a news conference at Queen’s Park on Monday morning.

A new temporary teaching certificate will now be available for eligible teacher candidates who are currently enrolled in an Ontario Initial Teacher Education program, have successfully completed a portion of the practicum, are making satisfactory progress in their program, and expect to complete the program by Dec. 31, 2021.

Provincial officials said Monday that the policy change comes as some school boards, particularly in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, have experienced teacher shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

School boards can hire those with these temporary certificates when no occasional teachers are available on their list.

Eligible educators from outside Ontario will also be able to apply for temporary certificates, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

During Monday’s news conference, the Ford government also announced how it plans to spend the second tranche of federal funding allocated to the province for the safe reopening of schools.

Of the $381 million that will flow from Ottawa, nearly $65 million will be spent on health and safety funding for transportation and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), $62 million for summer learning, $60 million for online learning, including the development of digital course content and technological supports, and $80 million for the purchase of additional devices, such as laptops and tablets.

Another $50 million will be used to purchase portable HEPA filters and implement other measure to improve air quality and ventilation. The province confirmed $33 million will be set aside for additional measures to support hot spot communities.

The province will be informing school boards about funding allocations today, officials confirmed.

The province also provided more details Monday about its rollout of targeted asymptomatic testing at schools across the province.

Officials said local public health units across Ontario will be responsible for identifying schools where voluntary targeted asymptomatic testing should be conducted.

According to officials, the province will eventually have the capacity to process 50,000 tests per week as part of its asymptomatic testing initiative at schools.

Both full PCR and rapid tests will be used for the testing, officials say.

An estimated 9,000 tests were conducted during a four-week asymptomatic testing pilot project launched late last year at 63 schools in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region, and York Region.

The province confirmed Monday that in “over 50 per cent” of those schools, no new cases were identified.

In total, 227 cases were unearthed during the pilot, which represents approximately 2.5 per cent of all tests.

Officials say 132 cases were attributed to members of households, 83 cases were attributed to students, and 12 cases were attributed to staff.

Students in four more public health units, including Middlesex-London, Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, and the Southwestern Public Health Unit, returned to in-person instruction starting today.

In total, 520,000 of about two million students in the province have now been permitted to return to in-person learning, including all students in northern Ontario.

Students and parents in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, York Region, and Windsor will have to wait until at least Feb. 10 for schools to reopen.

Lecce has said enhanced public health measures are now in place for students returning to in-person learning, including stricter masking protocols for students in grades one to three, increased access to targeted asymptomatic testing, and stronger screening measures.

But members of the Official Opposition have been critical of the province’s school reopening plan, calling it a “recipe for more illness.”

"Minister Lecce announcing a resumption of in-person classes at a number of Ontario school boards without announcing vital safety measures of a 15-student cap on class sizes, better and safer ventilation in classrooms, a comprehensive asymptomatic testing strategy for students and paid sick day for all workers just doesn't cut it," NDP Education Critic Marit Stiles said in a news release issued last week.

"Many parents and students are eager to see a return to in-person learning, but without proper safety measures from Doug Ford, we're at risk of more illness and future school closures."