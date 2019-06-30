Sudan braces for showdown between protesters and army
Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the military council, left, waves to his supporters upon his arrival to attend a military-backed rally, in Omdurman district, west of Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Sudan's ruling military council on Saturday warned protest leaders of "destruction or damage" ahead of planned mass rallies over the weekend calling for civilian rule over two months after the military ouster of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 6:59AM EDT
KHARTOUM, Sudan -- Sudan's pro-democracy movement is organizing marches in the capital, Khartoum, and across the country to pressure the military to transfer power to civilians.
Sunday's demonstrations mark the 30th anniversary of the Islamist-backed coup that brought Omar al-Bashir to power in 1989, toppling Sudan's last elected government. The military removed al-Bashir in April amid mass protests against his rule.
The military council has warned protest leaders that they will be held responsible for any destruction or damage by "vandals" and people "with an agenda" during the marches.
The demonstrations come as the African Union and Ethiopia have accelerated their efforts to restart negotiations between the ruling generals and the protesters.
The talks collapsed when security forces violently broke up a protest camp in Khartoum earlier this month, killing over 100 people.