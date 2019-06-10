Sudan's military blames protest leaders for escalation
In this May 2, 2019, file photo, Sudanese protesters wave national flags at the sit-in outside the military headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan. Explosions and machine gunfire were heard in Sudan's capital early Monday, June 3, 2019, and troops blocked roads in an apparent move against a sit-in camp where protesters have demanded an end to military rule. An Associated Press journalist saw smoke rising from the area early Monday and civilians being detained.(AP Photos/Salih Basheer, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 5:37AM EDT
KHARTOUM, Sudan -- Sudan's ruling military blames the protest movement for an escalation as the second day of the opposition's general strike kicks in.
The protesters have been trying to pressure the army to hand over power to civilian rule following the April ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
Lt. Gen. Jamaleddine Omar, from the ruling military council, says that by closing of roads and setting up barricades, the protesters committed a crime.
He says the military and the Rapid Support Forces have beefed up their presence across the country "to restore life back to normal."
The protest leaders on Monday urged the Sudanese to continue the general strike, part of a civil disobedience campaign to press the military.
Last week, troops broke up opposition sit-ins. More than a 100 people were killed.