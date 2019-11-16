Sudanese officials: 6 troops killed in Yemeni rebel attack
FILE - In this June 22, 2019 file photo, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council sits on his vehicle surrounded by soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces, RSF, unit during a military-backed tribal rally, in the East Nile province, Sudan. On Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, Sudanese officials said Sudan has drawn down its forces taking part in a Saudi-led coalition at war with Yemen's rebels. They declined to disclose how many troops have left Yemen and how many remain, but say "several thousand troops," mainly from the paramilitary RSF, headed by Dagalo, have returned over the past two months. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
Samy Magdy, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 6:47AM EST
CAIRO - Officials in Sudan are saying an attack by Yemeni rebels has killed six members of a Sudanese paramilitary force that's been fighting in Yemen.
The officials said Saturday that the attack earlier this week targeted a position on the Saudi-Yemen border held by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Sudanese troops have been deployed in Yemen for years as part of the Saudi-led military coalition's war against the Houthi rebels.
On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates had said an attack on the Saudi-Yemen border killed one of its soldiers. But it's unclear if the Sudanese troops were killed in the same attack.
Both Emirati and Sudanese troops have been pulling out of Yemen in recent months.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media.