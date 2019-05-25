Sudanese protesters call for strike amid divisions with army
In this Saturday, May 18, 2019 photo, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, the deputy head of the military council that assumed power in Sudan after the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir, speaks to journalists in Khartoum, Sudan. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 8:18AM EDT
KHARTOUM, Sudan -- Sudan's protest leaders have set a date for next week's two-day general strike in a bid to press the ruling military council to transfer power to a civilian-led authority.
The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which spearheaded protests that led the army to oust President Omar al-Bashir last month, called for the nationwide strike to begin Tuesday.
A statement released Saturday asked people to go to work but abstain from any activity, then head to various marches and sit-ins across the country. The days of protest are set to culminate in mass rallies on Thursday.
Despite ending al-Bashir's 30-year reign, protesters have remained in the streets. They insist on "limited military representation" in a sovereign council, while the military wants to lead the body during an agreed-upon three-year transition.