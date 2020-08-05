Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world's 1st atomic attack
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 1945, file photo, an allied correspondent stands in a sea of rubble before the shell of a building that once was a movie theater in Hiroshima, western Japan, a month after the first atomic bomb ever used in warfare was dropped by the U.S. to hasten Japan's surrender. (AP Photo/Stanley Troutman, Pool, File)
Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 10:00PM EDT
HIROSHIMA, Japan - The city of Hiroshima in western Japan is marking the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing.
The Aug. 6, 1945, bombing was the world's first nuclear attack.
Three days later, the United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II and the Japanese aggression in Asia that lasted nearly half a century.
Hiroshima was a major Japanese military hub with factories, military bases and ammunition facilities before the bombing.
An estimated 140,000 people, including those with radiation-related injuries and illnesses, died from Aug. 6 through Dec. 31, 1945.
That was 40% of Hiroshima's population at the time. Hiroshima today has 1.2 million residents.