

Ben Finley, The Associated Press





WARSAW, Va. -- A man charged with killing his parents and three others in Louisiana drove to Virginia to try to hug and kiss two aunts and a grandmother goodbye, his court-appointed attorney in Virginia said Friday.

Dakota Theriot declined to fight extradition back to Louisiana, and authorities flew him back to Louisiana on Friday, news outlets reported.

“He basically wanted to say 'I love you, I'm sorry,”' attorney Steve Barnette said. “He knows he's probably never going to see the outside of a jail again.”

Theriot, 21, may face the death penalty on murder charges in the deaths of his girlfriend, her father, her brother and his own parents.

Authorities in Louisiana have said Theriot confessed to investigators who had travelled to Virginia, although they said his motives remain unclear.

Friday's hearing was Theriot's first court appearance since being arrested outside his grandmother's house Sunday in Warsaw, a small town in a rural area about an hour northeast of Richmond.

The brief hearing offered no new details about the killings.

Theriot showed little emotion and offered polite yes and no responses to the judge, who explained that he had the right to fight extradition. Bound in handcuffs and chained in a blue jail jumpsuit, he awkwardly signed forms at a table. A deputy kept a hand on the chain throughout the hearing. He didn't appear to acknowledge his relatives in the courtroom, and they declined to comment.

Barnette said Theriot told him he had recently tried to join the U.S. Army, but had some sort of falling out during the recruitment process.

“He knows he could face the death penalty,” Barnette added. “I think he's resigned and understands his fate.”

Elliott Brown, a staff attorney at the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, had also travelled to Virginia and met with Theriot. Brown did not speak during the hearing and declined to comment. His organization represents low-income defendants charged with capital crimes.

Authorities in Louisiana have said Theriot provided a lot of information to investigators about how the killings unfolded , but a motive remained elusive.

“We don't really know what the motive is. We just know what he did,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said at a news conference Tuesday.

Authorities said Theriot had been taken in by his girlfriend's family a few weeks earlier and after he was kicked out of his own house. Summer Ernest, 20, had been dating Theriot for only a couple of weeks.

Ard said Theriot told investigators he used a gun he stole from his father to kill her. The other victims were identified as her father, Billy Ernest, 43; brother, Tanner Ernest, 17; and his parents, Keith Theriot and Elizabeth Theriot, both 50.

Ard said Theriot had tagged along with Billy Ernest as he drove his wife to work early Saturday morning. Shortly thereafter, Summer Ernest and her father and brother were each shot once in the head. Two children in the Ernest home - a 7-year-old and a 1-year-old - went to a neighbour's house and the neighbour called Livingston Parish law enforcement, he said.

Keith Theriot survived long enough to call 911 and tell arriving deputies that his son had shot him, authorities said.

Theriot's grandmother in Virginia had checked into a hotel Saturday night, fearing he might show up there, authorities said. She asked police to check her house to ensure it was safe.

Authorities said deputies were there Sunday when Theriot drove up in Billy Ernest's pickup truck, a gun pointed out the window.

Richmond County Sheriff Stephan Smith said shortly after the hearing that the gun was not pointed at the deputies, but they took cover behind their vehicles and told Theriot to stop the truck and drop the gun, which he did.

“It's a shame it happened,” Smith said. “I'm just glad it turned out the way it did here.”

Smith said Theriot has several relatives who live in the area of Warsaw, a small town in a county of fewer than 10,000 people.

Barnette, Theriot's attorney for the extradition hearing, said he could not explain why Theriot was allegedly pointing a gun out of the truck's window when he arrived at his grandmother's house. Barnette said he was unaware of that allegation when he spoke to Theriot.

People who lived with Keith and Elizabeth Theriot said their son had struggled with drugs and had violent outbursts. His relationship with Summer Ernest also raised red flags with her family and friends.

In Louisiana, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has said he would not oppose the death penalty if prosecutors ask for it.

“We know what happened here,” Webre said. “He killed five people. So, this is a monster.”