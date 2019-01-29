

Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press





A man accused of opening fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October, killing 11 people and wounding seven others, now faces additional counts that include allegations of hate crimes.

A federal grand jury Tuesday added 19 charges to the 44 counts previously levied against Robert Bowers of Baldwin, Pennsylvania.

Thirteen of the new counts against the 46-year-old Bowers are hate crime violations and the others accuse him of obstructing religious beliefs and discharging a firearm during crimes of violence.

Messages left for Bowers' lawyers weren't immediately returned.

Bowers had previously pleaded not guilty to counts including using a firearm to commit murder and obstruction of religious exercise resulting in death.

Prosecutors say they've added a wounded officer to the allegations, making a total of five. Two congregants were also injured.