

The Associated Press





HELSINKI - Swedish prosecutors say they have charged three men with preparing an extremist attack, and they were also charged along with three other men for financing the Islamic State group.

The state prosecutor's office said in a statement Thursday that the main three suspects allegedly acquired and stored large quantities of chemicals and other equipment “to kill and harm other people” among other things.

It noted that should the planned terrorist crime been carried out, “it could have seriously hurt Sweden.”

All six men, who are reportedly from Uzbekistan and Kyrgystan, are charged with sending money abroad that was eventually forwarded to IS.

Five of the six men are in police custody while one is freed pending a trial, which is set to start Jan. 7. All deny any wrongdoing.