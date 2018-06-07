Sweden truck attacker convicted, given life sentence
FILE This is a April 7, 2017 file photo, showing emergency services at the scene of an attack on Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm. 2018. An Uzbek man who drove stolen truck into crowd in Stockholm, killing five people and wounding 14 others, has been convicted of terror-related murder and given a life sentence on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Rakmat Akilov had said he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the Islamic State group. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 7:20AM EDT
COPENHAGEN -- An Uzbek man who drove stolen truck into crowd in Stockholm, killing five people and wounding 14 others, has been convicted of terror-related murder and given a life sentence.
Rakmat Akilov had said he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the Islamic State group. In January, he was charged with terror-related murder and attempted murder for the attack with a stolen beer truck on April 7, 2017.
The victims were a British man, a Belgian woman and three Swedes, including an 11-year-old girl.