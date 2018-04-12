Syria attack coming 'very soon or not so soon at all,' Trump says
A U.S. soldier walks on a newly installed position, near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. A week ago, there was just a single house where U.S. soldiers had hoisted a U.S. flag on a hill a little ways back from a tense front line in Syria. Now on Wednesday stood a growing outpost with a perimeter of large sand barriers and barbed wire, a new watch tower and half a dozen armored vehicles, The Associated Press found. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 6:57AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!"
The president made the statement in a tweet Thursday morning. Trump on Wednesday warned Russia to "get ready" for a missile attack on its ally Syria, suggesting imminent retaliation for last weekend's suspected chemical weapons attack.
But his tweet Thursday said he "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place."