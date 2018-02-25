

The Associated Press





BEIRUT -- Syrian opposition activists and residents of Damascus say the city and its embattled eastern suburbs are relatively calm following the U.N. Security Council's unanimous approval of a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria.

The activists reported few violations, including some clashes, on the southern edge of the rebel-held suburbs, known as eastern Ghouta, and two airstrikes late on Saturday, shortly after the resolution was adopted.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sunday no deaths have been reported since the resolution passed.

Ghouta-based opposition activist Anas al-Dimashqi says the night was calm but warplanes and drones are still flying over rebel-held areas.

Damascus residents say there's more traffic in the streets, compared with previous days.

The resolution calls on all parties to immediately lift sieges of populated areas.