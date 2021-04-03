

Ralph Jennings And Johnson Lai, The Associated Press





HUALIEN COUNTY, Taiwan - Prosecutors in Taiwan are seeking an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a train track, causing the country's worst rail disaster in decades.

The crash Friday killed 50 people and injured 178.

According to the government's disaster relief centre, the truck's emergency brake was not properly engaged.

Prosecutors said Saturday the construction truck's owner was questioned along with several others.

The train hit the truck just before entering a tunnel, and many passengers were crushed inside the mangled train carriages.

With much of the train stuck inside the tunnel, some survivors had to climb out windows and walk along the train's roof to safety.