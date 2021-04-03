Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest in deadly train crash
Workers try to remove a part of the derailed train near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. Workers began removing some of the train cars and repair work also has begun on the tracks including the tunnel where part of the eight-car train crashed. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Ralph Jennings And Johnson Lai, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 3, 2021 7:43AM EDT
HUALIEN COUNTY, Taiwan - Prosecutors in Taiwan are seeking an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a train track, causing the country's worst rail disaster in decades.
The crash Friday killed 50 people and injured 178.
According to the government's disaster relief centre, the truck's emergency brake was not properly engaged.
Prosecutors said Saturday the construction truck's owner was questioned along with several others.
The train hit the truck just before entering a tunnel, and many passengers were crushed inside the mangled train carriages.
With much of the train stuck inside the tunnel, some survivors had to climb out windows and walk along the train's roof to safety.