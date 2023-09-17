Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in a new daily high in recent times
FILE - Soldiers pose for group photos with a Taiwan flag after a preparedness enhancement drill simulating the defense against Beijing's military intrusions, ahead of the Lunar New Year in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan on Jan. 11, 2023. Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in new daily high in recent times. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said that it detected the planes in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Ceng, File)
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 17, 2023 10:21PM EDT
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in new daily high in recent times.
Taiwan's Defense Ministry said that it detected the planes in the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.
China's military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan. The island's Defense Ministry said that 40 of the planes detected Sunday and early Monday crossed the symbolic median line between Taiwan and mainland China.
Taiwan is a self-governing island that is claimed by China. China has conducted increasingly large military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan in what some see as a campaign of intimidation.