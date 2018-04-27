Talks between Armenian opposition and acting PM called off amid protests
Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian speaks at a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia, Friday, April 27, 2018. Armenia's acting prime minister Karen Karapetian on Friday called off talks with the opposition leader amid mass protests and an upcoming crucial vote in parliament. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 5:37AM EDT
YEREVAN, Armenia -- Armenia's acting prime minister has called off talks with the opposition leader amid mass protests.
Acting premier Karen Karapetian and protest leader Nikol Pashinian were expected to meet at noon on Friday to discuss the political crisis that has gripped the landlocked former Soviet nation.
Karapetian's office said in a statement Friday morning that it called off the talks because Pashinian was "dictating the agenda."
Pashinian told a rally on Thursday that either he will be elected prime minister "or there won't be a prime minister in Armenia."
After nearly two weeks of anti-government protests, Serzh Sargsyan, who ruled Armenia for 10 years, stepped down on Monday. His ally Karapetian took over as an acting premier. The parliament is set to vote next week on the new prime minister.