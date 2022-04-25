Two teenage boys are facing charges after multiple people were struck with paintballs outside the Acton Arena on Saturday night.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to the arena, near Queen Street East and Tanners Drive, at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports that several people inside a vehicle were firing paintballs.

The vehicle left the area after an initial volley of shots but then returned and more were fired.

“Two victims were struck by the paint balls, causing injuries,” investigators said on Monday.

Police caught up to the vehicle and arrested two teenage males inside.

A 15-year-old Georgetown male and a 16-year-old from Halton Hills were charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Officers seized two paintball guns, “numerous paintballs and other paintball gun equipment,” during the arrests.

Both males were released on a promise to appear.

Neither can be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4777.