Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys, coach found alive inside flooded mountain cave
Rescuers make their way up at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in northern Thailand where the boys and their coach have been missing more than a week. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 2, 2018 6:47AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 2, 2018 12:00PM EDT
MAE SAI, Thailand -- Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach found alive in cave where they went missing over a week ago.
More coming.