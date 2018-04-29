The leader of Armenia's surging protests meets the president
Opposition leader Nikol Pashinian gestures speaking to a crowd in the town of Gyumri, Armenia, Friday, April 27, 2018. Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian and several hundred of his supporters embarked on a car rally from the country's capital of Yerevan to the second largest city in the nation, Gyumri, on Friday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 9:46AM EDT
YEREVAN, Armenia -- The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met with the country's president.
Nikol Pashinian said Sunday that he hopes President Armen Sarkisian will support Pashinian's bid to become prime minister. The parliament is to choose a new premier on Tuesday, following the resignation last week of Serzh Sargsyan.
Sargsyan was Armenia's president for a decade, but stepped down due to term limits. He became prime minister amid a change in government that diminishes the presidency's power and bolsters the prime minister. Opponents said that change would have allowed Sargsyan to remain Armenia's leader indefinitely.
Opposition supporters on Sunday blocked traffic in Yerevan, the capital, and called for a massive evening demonstration on the city's central square.