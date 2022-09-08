The Queen, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96: Buckingham Palace
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 8, 2022 7:52AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 8, 2022 1:37PM EDT
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
She was 96.
Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement.
The announcement came hours after the palace said the monarch had been placed under medical supervision because doctors were concerned for her health.
Members of the Royal Family travelled to Scotland to be at the bedside of the monarch.
