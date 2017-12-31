Thousands gather in cold to celebrate start of 2018 at Times Square
Fireworks erupt as the clock strikes midnight during the New Year's celebration in Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis in New York, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 6:36PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2018 12:17AM EST
With a burst of confetti and fireworks, throngs of revelers have ushered in 2018 in a frigid Times Square as the glittering crystal ball dropped.
It was the second-coldest on record. The temperature was only 10 degrees (minus 12 degrees Celsius) in New York City at midnight. The coldest ball drop celebration was in 1917, when it was only 1 degree (minus 17 degrees Celsius).
Partygoers bundled up in extra layers wearing with warm hats and face masks, dancing and jogging in place to ward off the cold.
There was also tighter security than ever after two terrorist attacks and a rampaging SUV driver who plowed into a crowd on the very spot where the party takes place. The party went off with no major problems.
"Auld Lang Syne" and "New York, New York" played as the crowds cheered.