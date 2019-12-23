

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A string of earthquakes has struck off the northwest end of Vancouver Island.

Earthquakes Canada says the first tremor measured 5.1, the second had a magnitude of 5.6 and the third reached 5.8.

The quakes struck within about three hours of each other starting at 8:44 a.m. local time Monday.

Andrew Schaeffer, a seismologist with Earthquakes Canada, says the quakes were centred more than 100 kilometres off northwest Vancouver Island, an active region for earthquakes that size.

He says a number of smaller aftershocks came along with the larger quakes.

The quakes were measured at a depth of about five kilometres and Earthquakes Canada says there were no tsunami warnings and no reports of damage or injuries.

Schaeffer says they've had no reports of anyone even feeling the quakes.

“You'd have to be ready and waiting and expecting it to feel it. It would be pretty hard to distinguish it from a big truck driving by a few hundred metres away,” he says.

Schaeffer says the area in the Pacific off Vancouver Island is a hot spot for quakes with magnitude five quakes being recorded several times a year.

He says the quakes happened in what's known as the Winona Basin, a northern piece of the Juan de Fuca plane that broke off at some point.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.