TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Montana became the first state in the U.S. to completely ban TikTok on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, when the state's Republican governor signed a measure that's more sweeping than any other state's attempts to curtail the social media app. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 18, 2023 7:09PM EDT
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
They argued in a legal complaint in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.
They also say the state doesn't have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents' private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government.
The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.