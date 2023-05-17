

The Canadian Press





Today is the 19th annual International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

But the United Nations Population Fund says hard-won advances for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex communities are increasingly under threat from discriminatory laws.

They include restricting access to health care, reproductive rights and choices.

The American Civil Liberties Union says this year alone, at least 427 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced or considered in the U.S.