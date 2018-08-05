Tourist plane crashes in Swiss Alps, 20 dead
The photo provided by Police Graubuenden shows the wreckage of the old-time propeller plane Ju 52 after it went down went down Saturday Aug, 4 2018 on the Piz Segnas mountain above the Swiss Alpine resort of Flims, striking the mountain's western flank about 2,540 meters (8,330 feet) above sea level. All 20 people on board were killed, police said Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (Polizei Graubuenden via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 9:05AM EDT
Swiss police say all 20 people aboard an old-time propeller plane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a mountainside in southeast Switzerland.
The Swiss news website 20min.ch quoted police spokeswoman Anita Senti as saying that police now know all 20 people on the Junkers Ju-52 propeller plane died in the crash Saturday near the Alpine resort of Flims.
Officials said 11 men and nine women were killed, most from Switzerland but also a couple and their son from Austria.
The plane was operated by Ju-Air, a Swiss company that offers tours with vintage former Swiss military aircraft.