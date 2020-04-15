Truck driver rescued from cab dangling 70 feet over river in Virginia
In this Monday, April 13, 2020, photo provided by the Chesapeake Fire Department, a Chesapeake firefighter tries to rescue the driver of a tractor trailer on the High Rise Bridge over the Elizabeth River, in Chesapeake, Va. Firefighters in Virginia made the daring rescue of the truck driver whose tractor trailer was nearly blown off the bridge. The truck jack-knifed on Interstate 64 and crashed into the side of the bridge over the river, leaving the driver stuck in his cab dangling 70 feet above the water. (Chesapeake Fire Department via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:28AM EDT
CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Firefighters rescued a truck driver whose tractor-trailer was nearly blown off a bridge in Virginia, leaving his cab dangling 70 feet over a river.
A large wind gust caused the driver, Wayne B. Boone, to lose control Monday morning, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya told news outlets. He had to be pulled from his cab, which was dangling off the side of Interstate 64's High Rise bridge over the Elizabeth River, the Chesapeake Fire Department said in a Twitter post.
It said firefighters used a series of complex rope manoeuvrs to reach the driver and pull him to safety as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area. A fire department news release said Boone was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.