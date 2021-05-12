Trump administration officials to testify on Jan. 6 riot
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo, then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting at the Pentagon. Miller, President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots plans to tell Congress that he was concerned in the days before the insurrection that sending troops to the building would fan fears of a military coup and could cause a repeat of the deadly Kent State shootings, according to a copy of prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Eric Tucker And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 7:45AM EDT
WASHINGTON - Two senior Trump administration officials plan to defend their actions during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol when they appear before Congress.
Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller plans to say he stands behind every decision he made that day.
In prepared testimony obtained by The Associated Press, Miller says he was concerned before the insurrection that sending troops to the building could fan fears of a military coup and cause a repeat of the Vietnam-era shootings at Kent State that killed four students.
Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will also testify before the House Oversight Committee.