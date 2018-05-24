Trump cancels June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore
FILE- In this combination of file photos, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 16, 2018, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a meeting with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom, South Korea, on April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 9:58AM EDT
Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim, citing 'tremendous anger and open hostility' in recent statement.
More coming.