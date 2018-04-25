Trump meeting with Apple's Tim Cook on trade
In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook, shows new Apple Watch Series 3 product at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 10:38AM EDT
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he's “looking forward” to meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the White House Wednesday.
Trump says in a tweet that they “will be talking about many things, including how the U.S. has been treated unfairly for many years, by many countries, on trade.”
The president is set to host Cook in the Oval Office a day after Cook attended Trump's state dinner Tuesday night for French President Emmanuel Macron.
Trump has had a fraught relationship with the electronics company, criticizing Apple on Twitter over its decision not to co-operate with law enforcement on breaching its phone encryption and the size of the screens on iPhones.
But Trump has praised the company's planned investment in the U.S. after the passage of last year's tax cuts.