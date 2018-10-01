Trump returns to Tennessee to boost Senate hopeful Blackburn
President Donald Trump waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Trump is traveling to Johnson City, Tenn., to speak at a rally. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 4:36PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is heading back to Tennessee to try to push U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate bid over the finish line.
Trump will be headlining a fundraiser and hosting a rally in Johnson City for Blackburn, who is in a tight race against Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen (BRED'-uh-sen) for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker.
According to the invitation, the high-dollar fundraiser will cost couples $10,000 to $25,000.
The rally comes as the FBI continues to investigate sexual misconduct allegations levelled against Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
Trump is planning a busy week of campaign travel, with trips to a handful of states including Mississippi, Minnesota and Kansas as he tries to boost Republican turnout for the midterm elections.