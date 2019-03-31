

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is counting on the courts to kill off “Obamacare,” after losing in Congress.

But some cases involving the Affordable Care Act are going against him, and time is not on Trump's side as he tries to score a big win for his re-election campaign.

Two federal judges in Washington, D.C., this past week blocked Trump's work requirements for Medicaid and small business health plans.

In the biggest case, a federal judge in Texas ruled last year that the ACA is unconstitutional. The ruling is on appeal. At White House urging, the Justice Department will support the Texas judge and argue that all of “Obamacare” must go.

The litigation could take months to resolve and there's no guarantee Trump will get the outcomes he wants before the 2020 election.