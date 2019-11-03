Trump threatens to cut US funding for California wildfires
Flames from a backfire consume a hillside as firefighters battle the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. According to Ventura County Fire Department, the blaze has scorched more than 8,000 acres and destroyed at least two structures. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 12:12PM EST
LOS ANGELES - President Donald Trump is threatening to cut U.S. funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall.
Trump tweeted Sunday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a “terrible job of forest management.” He tweeted that when fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. “No more,” the president tweeted.
Newsom didn't immediately comment. However, the state controls just a small percentage of forest land. The federal government manages most of it.
Last year Trump made a similar threat as wildfires devastated Malibu and Paradise, California - accusing the state of “gross mismanagement” of forests.
At the time Newsom defended California's wildfire prevention efforts while criticizing the federal government for not doing enough to help protect the state.