Turkey marks 1922 victory over Greece amid Med tensions
Turkey's President Recep Erdogan, center, visits the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Turkey marked the 98th anniversary of the decisive War of Independence battle against Greek forces Sunday as the threat of a new conflict with Athens looms in the eastern Mediterranean.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)
Andrew Wilks, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 6:50AM EDT
ANKARA, Turkey - Turkey is marking the 98th anniversary of the decisive War of Independence battle against Greek forces as the threat of a new conflict with Athens looms in the eastern Mediterranean.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a message Sunday to commemorate Victory Day that “Turkey's struggle for independence and future continues today as well.”
In recent weeks, Turkish and Greek forces have engaged in a series of cat-and-mouse military exercises, sparked when Turkey sent a research vessel to search for gas and oil reserves.
Erdogan said it is “absolutely not a coincidence” that this dispute involves the same “invaders” as the previous one.