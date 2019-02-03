

The Associated Press





Firefighters are planning to search the inside of a Southern California house that burst into flames after being struck by pieces of a small plane that crashed into a neighbourhood, killing two people and injuring two others.

Pokey Sanchez, an assistant chief with the Orange County Fire Department, said firefighters planned to sift through the badly burned two-story house in case there are additional victims of the Sunday afternoon crash.

He didn't know whether the people killed were on board the plane or on the ground. The wounded were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.