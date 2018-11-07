Two trains evacuated in Barcelona after possible bomb found
Passengers wait outside the terminal as Mossos d'Esquadra regional police inspect the city's main train station in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Authorities in Barcelona say the city's main train station has re-opened after it closed for more than one hour at Wednesday's rush hour while police searched for possible explosives in a suspicious suitcase. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Aritz Parra, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 5:52AM EST
MADRID -- Police in Barcelona say they have evacuated two trains in the city's main station and are conducting checks for explosives after a suspicious suitcase was found.
A spokeswoman with the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police says the unit specialized in explosives was activated Wednesday morning at the high-speed railway tracks of Barcelona's central Sants station. Police say the station's security management identified an object shaped like a possible explosive device inside a suitcase at 8 a.m. Wednesday (0700GMT).
The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be named in media reports, says police are following security protocol.