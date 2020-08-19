Typhoon adds to southern China's rain and flooding woes
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a man rides a bicycle during a rainstorm in Macao, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. China faced a double whammy Wednesday of flooding and landslides from unusually heavy seasonal rains and a typhoon that came ashore on its southern coast. (Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 7:37AM EDT
BEIJING - China is suffering a double blow of flooding and landslides from unusually heavy seasonal rains and a typhoon that came ashore on its southern coast.
Five people are missing in Yunnan province in the southwest after a landslide destroyed two houses, and 21 vehicles parked in a square in Sichuan province fell into a hole after the road beneath them collapsed in the middle of the night.
Flooding has left more than 200 people dead or missing in China this year and caused $25 billion in damage.
Typhoon Higos drenched Hong Kong overnight before making landfall in Zhuhai city and weakening to a tropical storm.