

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press





MANILA, Philippines - A powerful typhoon that battered the central Philippines has left at least 12 people dead in massive floods that trapped residents on roofs and damaged buildings including a hotel and an airport.

Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after slamming ashore Thursday on the country's southeastern coast but still packed destructive and deadly winds of 93 miles per hour.

Meteorologists say it's moving away into the South China Sea on Friday.

Officials are assessing the damage and casualties wrought by one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in recent years but say efforts are hampered by widespread power outages, downed communications and roads clogged with fallen trees and debris.