U.S. Defence Secretary Mattis to retire in February
In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during the 2018 POW/MIA National Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington. President Donald Trump says Mattis will be retiring at the end of February 2019 and that a new secretary will be named shortly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 5:41PM EST
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has announced that Defence Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at the end of February.
Trump says on Twitter that a new secretary of defence will be named soon.
Trump's announcement comes a day after he surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.