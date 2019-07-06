U.S. hails talks with Taliban, denies troop withdrawal window
In this file photo taken on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, third from left, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for talks in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Kathy Gannon, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 6:42AM EDT
KABUL -- A U.S. official says the latest round of talks with the Taliban ---- now in their second week ---- has been "very productive," while strenuously denying Washington sought a fixed deadline for the withdrawal of its estimated 14,000 troops from Afghanistan.
A member of the American negotiating team in Qatar's capital, Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office and talks are being held, told The Associated Press Friday that the U.S. "definitely did not offer" an 18-month withdrawal as part of a peace deal.
Speaking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the talks, the U.S. negotiator was responding to a timeframe Taliban officials told the AP months earlier.
Also on Saturday, prominent Afghan figures were headed to Qatar ahead of much-anticipated all-Afghan talks to begin on Sunday.